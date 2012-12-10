Nike partnered with TechStars to attract ten startup companies to Portland, Oregon for three months to create new experiences and companies based on the Nike+ API s. The Nike+ Accelerator offers accepted startup companies $20,000, access to Nike executives and an outside mentor network, office space, and free server hosting. TechStars receives 6% equity in each participating company.

The corporate accelerator seems like a pretty good trial as Nike tries to expand its role in digital devices. Total cost to Nike is unreleased but assuming $200,000 plus access to executives might be a similar cost as running developer days in multiple cities.