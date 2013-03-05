Google adds experimental proxy to Chrome for Android

Google Chrome 26 for Android includes an experimental setting to proxy all http scheme requests through Google servers. Chrome for Android opens a SPDY connection to a Google server running a Page Speed proxy which performs a DNS lookup, converts all images to WebP, and compression and minification of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.
HTTPS traffic and incognito tabs bypass the proxy. The original IP address of the device is exposed through the X-Forwarded-For HTTP header.
Google Chrome 26 for Android is the current com.chrome.beta release.